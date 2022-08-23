Systems Engineer (Backups)

Aug 23, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Systems Engineer (Backups) for a remote opportunity.

Job Objective:

Perform preventative, adaptive, and perfective maintenance to ensure the optimal functioning of the Backup environment. Work from Home.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • A+
  • N+

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL Foundation qualification
  • Vendor Qualifications on Backup Solutions

Experience Required:

  • 4+ years an IT Support/Backup engineer role
  • Extensive experience in backup management and restoring data

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Proactive Maintenance and Administration of Backups
    Continuous Improvements Objectives
  • Perform preventative, adaptive, and perfective maintenance to ensure the optimal functioning of the Backup environment.
  • Manage and execute all service requests (installing, moving, and decommissioning).
  • Manage and resolve all incidents and problems.
  • Execute all the changes in accordance with the Department??s change management processes.
  • Perform all functions pertaining to IT Service Availability Management.
  • Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Capacity Management.
  • Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Performance Management.
  • Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Continuity Management.
  • Perform all functions pertaining to the management of third-party suppliers (vendor management).
  • Produce the necessary reports (e.g. trend analysis, service performance) for service improvement and management reporting purposes.
  • Maintain as-built documents per service.
  • Documents include relevant OS and all backup application installation information.

