Technical Engineer Networks

Build, Enhance, Monitor, and maintain the Banks IT Infrastructure “Data Centre, Server, Network, and vendors) using available tools and providing second-line support to other departments with problem-solving and planning for new implementations
KPA’s:
Maintains, monitors, and supports the infrastructure environment and/or facilities.
- Diagnoses and resolves complex hardware, software, and connectivity problems
- Supports multiple systems for applications
-
Work with project teams to understand business needs and Participates in business requirements meetings as needed.
-
Performs routine maintenance tasks for infrastructure systems such as backups, patch management and hot fixes.
- Monitors operating capacity in terms of (Utilization, saturation, and expected growth).
- Analyzes health check results and provides feedback
- Recommends changes/enhancements for improved systems availability, reliability, and performance.
- Recommends settings changes to improve performance and reliability.
- Participates in testing efforts and coordinates feedback of test results.
- Provides Level 2 – 3 production support
- Troubleshoots problems by analyzing root causes and evaluating multiple options
- Adheres to security requirements.
- Tests and executes backup and disaster recovery for infrastructure solutions
- Monitors production, outputs, and services to ensure that SLAs, and other quality metrics, are being met
- Documents new or modified infrastructure deployments and systems.
- Installs, configures and maintains approved system hardware and software
components.
- Collects and maintains tracking and configuration documentation and plans.
- Works with vendors and architects to understand their technology roadmaps
- Works across teams to ensure IT system upgrades and update deployments are implemented with minimal impact to production operation.
- Provides support for connectivity or related network/communication issues for the user community.
- Monitors ticketing queue and responds to service requests or
incidents.
- Coordinates installation and maintenance work with outside vendors as needed.
MINIMUM Qualifications:
- CCNA , CCNP, Aruba Switching associate or equivalent – Routing & Switching
- Fortinet NSE4
- LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)
- Aruba Clearpass NAC(802.1x)
EXPERIENCE:
- 3 Years as a Network Engineer
- Routing & Switching
- Firewalls (Fortinet)
- Network Load Balancing
- Wireless (Aruba)
- NAC (Aruba Clearpass 802.1x )
- WAN
- LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)
- Azure Networking
- Practical understanding of the following technologies.
- Microsoft Windows including Active Directory & radius services
- SAN and Virtualized environments, particularly
- Bidvest Bank Feb 2016
- relating to the Network Implications
- Disaster Recovery techniques
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- CCNP
- Aruba switching
- ARUBA Clearpass
- SD-WAN
- Azure Certification
- ITIL Certification
- ARUBA Wireless
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree