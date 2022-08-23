Technical Engineer Networks

Aug 23, 2022

Build, Enhance, Monitor, and maintain the Banks IT Infrastructure “Data Centre, Server, Network, and vendors) using available tools and providing second-line support to other departments with problem-solving and planning for new implementations

KPA’s:
Maintains, monitors, and supports the infrastructure environment and/or facilities.

  • Diagnoses and resolves complex hardware, software, and connectivity problems
  • Supports multiple systems for applications

  • Work with project teams to understand business needs and Participates in business requirements meetings as needed.

  • Performs routine maintenance tasks for infrastructure systems such as backups, patch management and hot fixes.

  • Monitors operating capacity in terms of (Utilization, saturation, and expected growth).
  • Analyzes health check results and provides feedback
  • Recommends changes/enhancements for improved systems availability, reliability, and performance.
  • Recommends settings changes to improve performance and reliability.
  • Participates in testing efforts and coordinates feedback of test results.
  • Provides Level 2 – 3 production support
  • Troubleshoots problems by analyzing root causes and evaluating multiple options
  • Adheres to security requirements.
  • Tests and executes backup and disaster recovery for infrastructure solutions
  • Monitors production, outputs, and services to ensure that SLAs, and other quality metrics, are being met
  • Documents new or modified infrastructure deployments and systems.
  • Installs, configures and maintains approved system hardware and software
    components.
  • Collects and maintains tracking and configuration documentation and plans.
  • Works with vendors and architects to understand their technology roadmaps
  • Works across teams to ensure IT system upgrades and update deployments are implemented with minimal impact to production operation.
  • Provides support for connectivity or related network/communication issues for the user community.
  • Monitors ticketing queue and responds to service requests or
    incidents.
  • Coordinates installation and maintenance work with outside vendors as needed.

MINIMUM Qualifications:

  • CCNA , CCNP, Aruba Switching associate or equivalent – Routing & Switching
  • Fortinet NSE4
  • LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)
  • Aruba Clearpass NAC(802.1x)

EXPERIENCE:

  • 3 Years as a Network Engineer
  • Routing & Switching
  • Firewalls (Fortinet)
  • Network Load Balancing
  • Wireless (Aruba)
  • NAC (Aruba Clearpass 802.1x )
  • WAN
  • LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)
  • Azure Networking
  • Practical understanding of the following technologies.
  • Microsoft Windows including Active Directory & radius services
  • SAN and Virtualized environments, particularly
  • Bidvest Bank Feb 2016
  • relating to the Network Implications
  • Disaster Recovery techniques

Desired Skills:

  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • Aruba switching
  • ARUBA Clearpass
  • SD-WAN
  • Azure Certification
  • ITIL Certification
  • ARUBA Wireless

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position