Our client is looking to employ a software/product tester with a keen eye as part of their dynamic team

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Execute test cases

Update training manuals

Basic product deployment and configuration

Minimum Requirements:



Matric

Relevant software testing certifications

Minimum 2 Years Experience as a Tester

Good communicator, verbal and written

Basic knowledge of internet technologies and products, e.g. browsers

Basic knowledge of mobile applications, configuration and use

Basic knowledge of Agile methodology

Familiar with MS Windows and MS Word and Excel.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

