Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 23, 2022

Our client is looking to employ a software/product tester with a keen eye as part of their dynamic team
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

  • Execute test cases

  • Update training manuals

  • Basic product deployment and configuration

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric

  • Relevant software testing certifications

  • Minimum 2 Years Experience as a Tester

  • Good communicator, verbal and written

  • Basic knowledge of internet technologies and products, e.g. browsers

  • Basic knowledge of mobile applications, configuration and use

  • Basic knowledge of Agile methodology

  • Familiar with MS Windows and MS Word and Excel.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • tester
  • software tester
  • product tester

