Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking to employ a software/product tester with a keen eye as part of their dynamic team
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
- Execute test cases
- Update training manuals
- Basic product deployment and configuration
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant software testing certifications
- Minimum 2 Years Experience as a Tester
- Good communicator, verbal and written
- Basic knowledge of internet technologies and products, e.g. browsers
- Basic knowledge of mobile applications, configuration and use
- Basic knowledge of Agile methodology
- Familiar with MS Windows and MS Word and Excel.
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- tester
- software tester
- product tester