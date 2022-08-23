VC, private equity leaders expect African growth

Venture capital (VC) and private equity leaders are expecting a sub-Saharan African economic boom, with GDP growth beating International Monetary Fund forecasts this year and next year.

This is according to new research from blockchain-based mobile network operator World Mobile.

The IMF predicts that sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will expand by 3,7% this year and 4% next year, and warns that the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global shock to oil and food prices is affecting the region, which is recovering from the after-effects of the ovid-19 pandemic and US interest rate rises.

However, senior VC and private equity executives questioned across the UK, US, the Middle East, Singapore, Hong Kong, France and Germany believe economic growth in the region will beat expectations, and they highlight efforts to improve internet connectivity as a potential reason.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) expect GDP growth in the region to be 4%-plus this year with one in five (21%) predicting 4.3% or higher. For 2023, 90% expect GDP growth to beat the IMF forecast of 4% with more than two out of five (43%) predicting 4,5% growth or higher.

The research highlights the importance to VC and private equity executives of improvements to internet connectivity in driving economic growth – around 57% say it is extremely important while 29% believe it is important. About 12% say it is important along with other factors, while just 1% say it is not very important to economic development.

But World Mobile warns innovation could be held back if businesses do not recognise the importance of internet connectivity.

Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile, comments: “Global economic growth is being hit by the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the widening impact on food and fuel prices along with rising interest rates in the US.

“Countries in sub-Saharan Africa which are commodity importers are particularly affected, so it is good to see that venture capital and private equity investors on the ground believe that the economic outlook is more optimistic than thought by the IMF.

“They are right to highlight the importance of internet connectivity to economic development and it will only grow in the future, particularly for areas where delivering affordable and reliable connectivity remains an issue.”

World Mobile’s hybrid network takes a sustainable approach, offering solutions to environmental, social and governance concerns. By using solar-powered nodes, second-life batteries and energy-efficient technology, the network mitigates its environmental impact. World Mobile also facilitates positive and sustainable societal growth through the application of its “sharing economy”, where locals share in the ownership and rewards of the network.