BI Developer at RecruiTech

Financial services company in Umhlanga is looking for a BI Developer to join their team.

The description of a BI Manager is not exhaustive and you will be required from time to time to do all reasonable tasks in connection with this position. These details and duties may be varied at the discretion of company.

Responsibilities:

Ability to develop ETL solutions for merging multiple data sources from both on premise and cloud databases and rest API sources to provide live analytics to shareholders.

Ability to support QlikView and SSRS reporting solutions which allow the business to operate daily and monitor KPIs.

Develop pricing models with forecasts based on averages for new products before going to market.

Build, support and enhance systems to handle the complex reporting requirements of many different entities and regulatory requirements.

Adhoc Duties

Requirements:

Matric

Minimum 4 years’ experience in an Insurance/Call Centre Industry advantageous.

Proficient in Microsoft Excel

BSc Informatics / Equivalent Degree

Skills:

Project Management (End to End)

Revenue modeling & forecasting

Develop financial and statistical models

Account management

EXCO presentations with Qlik Dashboards/PPT

Languages and Technologies:

Word processing

Advanced Excel; SQL (T-SQL, MySQL and PostGres)

QlikView Data Modeling and Dashboard Designs

The candidate must have strong written and verbal communication skills, excellent typing skills, attention to detail is very important. The ability to perform tasks with a 100% accuracy. Ability to work both independently and within a team.

Advantageous:

Experience In Power BI

