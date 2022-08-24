Business Analyst: Automation (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as conduit between business and IT stakeholders to formulate solutions to meet business requirements while helping to design and build automation solutions as the next Business Analyst sought by a dynamic & innovative Financial Institution. You will also compile test plans and ensure solution delivery is according to business requirements while doing continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing automation applications / solutions. The successful candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, an RPA Certification with proven experience in a similar role, 3-5 years’ work experience with automation analysis and solution design and the full SDLC and RPA technologies including process reengineering and business process analysis. You also need experience in complex RPA and real time automation analysis & Data Modelling.

DUTIES:

Serve as conduit between business and technology to document and assess existing manual processes –

Responsible for analysing and evaluating current business processes and requirements in collaboration with key business stakeholders and process owners to identify opportunities for automation.

Facilitate business process requirements and perform detailed analysis of business requirements to provide appropriate automated system solutions in conjunction with Business Representatives and Product Owners.

Translate the business requirements and current and future state process designs into automation ready process flows.

Propose and design automated solutions to replace existing manual processes –

Collaborate with Automation team and business process owners to create automated solutions.

Create artefacts to serve as solution design reference.

Utilise analytical and problem-solving skills, be able to craft adaptable solutions appropriate for each client.

Consult with peer team and other information technology staff to identify and resolve unique problems and to ensure the effective integration of solutions within the internal team.

Support the planning, prioritisation and implementation of automation solutions testing and go live –

Take part in team stand-ups, backlog grooming and provide input into work prioritisation.

Compile test plans and facilitate User Acceptance Testing.

Co-ordinate go-live activities with business stakeholders and be the liaison between the Technical Automation team members and business users.

Attend regular meetings with other team members and provide up to date status of current support incidents.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

RPA Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Automation (RPA) environment.

3-5 Years working experience with automation analysis and solution design.

3-5 Years’ experience with the full SDLC and RPA technologies including process reengineering and business process analysis.

Extensive solution integration experience.

Strong background in designing technology solutions.

Working in an Agile environment.

Data Modelling to formulate solutions.

Testing practices.

Experience in complex RPA and real time automation analysis.

Business Process Modelling.

Business analysis and design.

Standards and governance.

Project Management skills.

Own car and valid Driver’s License.

Willing to work after hours / over weekends.

Ideal to have –

Bachelor’s Degree in IT or Engineering.

A formal tertiary qualification (Certificate / Diploma) in Business Analysis (i.e., through FTI).

At least 10 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) designs and successful implementations of RPA initiatives.

ITIL and/or COBIT.

JIRA and Confluence.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Interpersonal / Relationship Management.

Negotiation and influencing.

Facilitation and presentation skills.

Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills.

Business acumen.

Strategic thinking.

Adaptability to change.

Attention to detail.

Planning and organising skills.

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines.

Willingness to take ownership and accountability.

Data understanding.

Design Thinking.

Systems Thinking.

COMMENTS:

