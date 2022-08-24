Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client has a PERMANENT vacancy for a Business Analyst. Hybrid working conditions. Must be a strong Project Manager as well as knowledgeable in all ITIL processes
Informatics degree / Relevant tertiary qualification (A post Graduate degree will be beneficial)
Advanced UML course
BPMN Course
More than 3-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
Testing experience
Business experience & product knowledge

Technical skills required:

  • Project Management

  • SQL queries

  • Business Writing Skills

  • Presentation and Facilitation Skills

  • Solution Architecture

  • Process Mapping

  • Entity Diagram mapping

  • Software testing pack design, functional testing

Knowledge required:

  • Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI

  • Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO

  • Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation

Behavioral skills required:

  • Customer Service Orientation

  • Result Orientation

  • Conflict Resolution

  • Negotiation skills

  • Time Management

  • Professional Communication (written, verbal/presenting and listening)

  • Creativeness

  • Innovation

  • Stress Management

Purpose:

  • Understanding the business requirements and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating them into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution

  • Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements

  • Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements

  • Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution

  • Working with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions

  • Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application

Key areas of responsibility:

  • Business Case

  • Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

  • Product Requirements Specification (PRS)

  • Solution Proposal

  • Project Documentation

  • Test Basket

  • Release Notes & Training Material

  • Query Report

  • Service Level Agreements

  • Guidelines, standards, and Reference Examples

  • Requirements Validation Report

Desired Skills:

  • CMMI
  • Software architecture
  • JAD sessions
  • data modeling techniques

