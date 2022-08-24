VACANCY ALERT!!
Our client in the surveillance and monitoring sector seeks to employ a C#(.NET)/Python Developer to join their IT team at their operations based in Gqeberha.
Duties:
- Maintenance and enhancement of existing software product suites in C#
- Maintenance and enhancement of existing products in Python
- Design and development of web-based applications to replace some desktop-based applications (preferably using Microsoft stack)
- Analysis and implementation of client- and internal change requests
- Identification and implementation of improvements in all products
- RDBMS Administration and optimization (MySql and SqlServer)
- General server, firewall and nas administration (physical and Hyper-V based)
- General IT network support
- Collaborate and provide input to IT support team
- Identifying and solving common in-field problems
Requirements:
- Relevant degree, diploma or qualifications in Software Development
- 5+ Years commercial experience in C# / .NET (4.0 and up)
- 2+ Years commercial experience in Python (2.7)
- Good understanding of OO, TDD, MVVM, MVC, DDD and Clean concepts and methodologies
- Good understanding of SDLC and Agile/Waterfall methodologies
- Very good understanding of IP Network standards and implementations
Desired Skills:
- software developer
- C#(.NET)
- #python
- IT