C# (.NET) / Python Developer

Aug 24, 2022

VACANCY ALERT!!
Our client in the surveillance and monitoring sector seeks to employ a C#(.NET)/Python Developer to join their IT team at their operations based in Gqeberha.
Duties:

  • Maintenance and enhancement of existing software product suites in C#

  • Maintenance and enhancement of existing products in Python

  • Design and development of web-based applications to replace some desktop-based applications (preferably using Microsoft stack)

  • Analysis and implementation of client- and internal change requests

  • Identification and implementation of improvements in all products

  • RDBMS Administration and optimization (MySql and SqlServer)

  • General server, firewall and nas administration (physical and Hyper-V based)

  • General IT network support

  • Collaborate and provide input to IT support team

  • Identifying and solving common in-field problems

Requirements:

  • Relevant degree, diploma or qualifications in Software Development

  • 5+ Years commercial experience in C# / .NET (4.0 and up)

  • 2+ Years commercial experience in Python (2.7)

  • Good understanding of OO, TDD, MVVM, MVC, DDD and Clean concepts and methodologies

  • Good understanding of SDLC and Agile/Waterfall methodologies

  • Very good understanding of IP Network standards and implementations

Desired Skills:

  • software developer
  • C#(.NET)
  • #python
  • IT

