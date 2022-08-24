C# (.NET) / Python Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the surveillance and monitoring sector seeks to employ a C#(.NET)/Python Developer to join their IT team at their operations based in Gqeberha.

Duties:

Maintenance and enhancement of existing software product suites in C#

Maintenance and enhancement of existing products in Python

Design and development of web-based applications to replace some desktop-based applications (preferably using Microsoft stack)

Analysis and implementation of client- and internal change requests

Identification and implementation of improvements in all products

RDBMS Administration and optimization (MySql and SqlServer)

General server, firewall and nas administration (physical and Hyper-V based)

General IT network support

Collaborate and provide input to IT support team

Identifying and solving common in-field problems

Requirements:

Relevant degree, diploma or qualifications in Software Development

5+ Years commercial experience in C# / .NET (4.0 and up)

2+ Years commercial experience in Python (2.7)

Good understanding of OO, TDD, MVVM, MVC, DDD and Clean concepts and methodologies

Good understanding of SDLC and Agile/Waterfall methodologies

Very good understanding of IP Network standards and implementations

Desired Skills:

software developer

C#(.NET)

#python

IT

