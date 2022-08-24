C#/Python Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client in the Security Sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experienced C#/Python Developer for their IT Department.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- Relevant degree, diploma, or qualifications in Software Development.
- 5+ Years commercial experience in C#/.NET (4.0 and up).
- 2+ Years commercial experience in Python (2.7).
- Good understanding of OO, TDD, MVVM, MVC, DDD and Clean concepts and methodologies.
- Good understanding of SDLC and Agile/Waterfall methodologies.
- Very good understanding of IP Network standards and implementations.
- Experience with Source Control (TFS and Git).
- Experience with integrating third party SDK’s and API’s.
- Server Virtualization (Hyper-V).
- Server Administration (Windows Server).
- Cisco router/switches configuration.
- Active Directory Administration.
- Firewall Administration.
- Knowledge of CCTV products and services (especially Hikvision).
- Knowledge of processing video in various formats.
- VPN knowledge.
- NAS Storage knowledge.
- Knowledge of basic electronics.
- Knowledge of Bio-metric technologies.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- Maintenance and enhancement of our existing software product suites in C#.
- Maintenance and enhancement or our existing IOT products in Python.
- Design and development of web-based applications to replace some of our desktop-based applications (preferably using Microsoft stack).
- Analysis and implementation of client- and internal change requests.
- Identification and implementation of improvements in all products.
- RDBMS Administration and optimization (MySql and SqlServer).
- General server, firewall and nas administration (physical and Hyper-V based).
- General IT network support.
- Collaborate and provide input to IT support team.
- Identifying and solving common in-field problems.
