C#/Python Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client in the Security Sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experienced C#/Python Developer for their IT Department.

Requirements:

Relevant degree, diploma, or qualifications in Software Development.

5+ Years commercial experience in C#/.NET (4.0 and up).

2+ Years commercial experience in Python (2.7).

Good understanding of OO, TDD, MVVM, MVC, DDD and Clean concepts and methodologies.

Good understanding of SDLC and Agile/Waterfall methodologies.

Very good understanding of IP Network standards and implementations.

Experience with Source Control (TFS and Git).

Experience with integrating third party SDK’s and API’s.

Server Virtualization (Hyper-V).

Server Administration (Windows Server).

Cisco router/switches configuration.

Active Directory Administration.

Firewall Administration.

Knowledge of CCTV products and services (especially Hikvision).

Knowledge of processing video in various formats.

VPN knowledge.

NAS Storage knowledge.

Knowledge of basic electronics.

Knowledge of Bio-metric technologies.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Maintenance and enhancement of our existing software product suites in C#.

Maintenance and enhancement or our existing IOT products in Python.

Design and development of web-based applications to replace some of our desktop-based applications (preferably using Microsoft stack).

Analysis and implementation of client- and internal change requests.

Identification and implementation of improvements in all products.

RDBMS Administration and optimization (MySql and SqlServer).

General server, firewall and nas administration (physical and Hyper-V based).

General IT network support.

Collaborate and provide input to IT support team.

Identifying and solving common in-field problems.

