C#/Python Developer at Headhunters

Aug 24, 2022

Our client in the Security Sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experienced C#/Python Developer for their IT Department.
Requirements:

  • Relevant degree, diploma, or qualifications in Software Development.
  • 5+ Years commercial experience in C#/.NET (4.0 and up).
  • 2+ Years commercial experience in Python (2.7).
  • Good understanding of OO, TDD, MVVM, MVC, DDD and Clean concepts and methodologies.
  • Good understanding of SDLC and Agile/Waterfall methodologies.
  • Very good understanding of IP Network standards and implementations.
  • Experience with Source Control (TFS and Git).
  • Experience with integrating third party SDK’s and API’s.
  • Server Virtualization (Hyper-V).
  • Server Administration (Windows Server).
  • Cisco router/switches configuration.
  • Active Directory Administration.
  • Firewall Administration.
  • Knowledge of CCTV products and services (especially Hikvision).
  • Knowledge of processing video in various formats.
  • VPN knowledge.
  • NAS Storage knowledge.
  • Knowledge of basic electronics.
  • Knowledge of Bio-metric technologies.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

  • Maintenance and enhancement of our existing software product suites in C#.
  • Maintenance and enhancement or our existing IOT products in Python.
  • Design and development of web-based applications to replace some of our desktop-based applications (preferably using Microsoft stack).
  • Analysis and implementation of client- and internal change requests.
  • Identification and implementation of improvements in all products.
  • RDBMS Administration and optimization (MySql and SqlServer).
  • General server, firewall and nas administration (physical and Hyper-V based).
  • General IT network support.
  • Collaborate and provide input to IT support team.
  • Identifying and solving common in-field problems.

