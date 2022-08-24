Front-End Developer

Aug 24, 2022

The Software Engineer will work collaboratively with the Merchant Journey team to drive development of merchant onboarding and dashboard.

How you’ll be making a difference:

  • Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.
  • Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal operation teams.
  • Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigating unplanned work.
  • Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.
  • Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, being Agile, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

We’re looking for someone who has:

  • Someone with at least 6 years’ experience programming in Javascript / Python
  • Familiarity with AWS, SQL (MySQL / Postgres), React, TypeScript
  • Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.
  • The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.
  • A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa

Tech stack:

  • Frontend: React, TypeScript.
  • Backend: Python, NodeJS
  • Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.
  • Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway
  • Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.
  • Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Nice to haves:

  • BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.
  • Experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambda’s

Things We Take Seriously:

  • We value open and empathetic communication across the team and company, each other’s thought processes and have an open forum to collaborate cross-domain.
  • You say what you do and do what you say. We’re all accountable to each other and our customers, we set expectations and meet them.
  • Ownership of the work that we do.
  • We document our approach to scale what we do, soliciting input from the team and ensuring no team member is left behind.
  • We’re continuously learning to build mastery and become experts at a worldwide level.

