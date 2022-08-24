.Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

CREATE and maintain cutting-edge software solutions as your coding talents as a .Net Developer is sought by a leading Business Process Outsourcer to join its Operational Dev team. Your role will involve using C# to create ad hoc and larger projects using ASP.NET SPAs, MVC, Razor and Blazor with SQL stored procedures for the backend. You will be working alongside an IT department of 12 members, and report directly to the Head of IT. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 10 years’ development experience, with at least 5 of the most recent years using C# daily.

DUTIES:

Solve business problems alone and as part of the team by applying good reasoning and logic to use one or more of the following technologies: ASP.NET, C#, Web services, Web APIs and SQL programming. [URL Removed] would be an advantage and part of the role moving forward.

Support the deployment of new IT systems and infrastructure.

Diagnose problems using a logical approach and understanding of the underlying systems.

Working individually or as part of a team on small to medium sized .NET projects to solve operational business requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 10 years development experience.

A minimum of 5 years using and programming in C# daily.

Very good general programming skills and a general interest in programming and development using primarily C# and the .NET platform.

Sound knowledge of secure development principles.

Web development experience using MVC and the following technologies: ASP.NET / .Net Core / Razor pages.

Knowledge and experience working with HTML, CSS and JavaScript/Typescript.

Use of RESTFul APIs and Web Services using .Net.

Use of SOAP Web Services.

Advantageous –

Experience with Blazor.

Experience with MSSQL.

Experience with Node Red.

Experience with Linux and Asterisk.

ATTRIBUTES:

A strong sense of responsibility and ownership and a solid work ethic.

Accurate and precise approach with a strong sense of attention to detail.

The ability to work independently and as part of a team.

A willingness to learn about the existing business and systems enabling participation in the improvement and further development of these systems.

A willingness to keep learning and staying updated on modern development environments, techniques and trends like the latest ASP.NET developments as well as [URL Removed] good verbal and written communication skills with the ability to adapt to communicating with senior technical team, management and non-technical call centre agents.

Very good problem-solving skills and an aptitude for applying critical reasoning and logic to solve challenging business problems.

Very logical with good understanding of basic mathematics and statistics.

Organised and task driven with a need to complete tasks well.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Developer

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position