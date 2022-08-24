.NET Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

You will be responsible for developing and designing applications using C#, ASP.NET, Javascript (React-Native), HTML5/CSS3, and any other technologies the business may require. Your role will involve working closely with software engineers to ensure a smooth development process is followed through to completion in order to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Requirements
- Experienced with working with teams of any size
- A collaborative approach to software development.
- Extremely positive attitude and a true love for learning new technologies.
- Developing an application by integrating multiple technologies, such as .NET, React-Native, Xamarin, Node.js, etc.
- Writing clean, efficient code in C#, ASP.NET, or another programming language.
- Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.
- Participates in architecture and software development activities.
- Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.
Qualifications
- .Net & React native Development experience
- Experience with the following technologies: ASP.NET, MVC, jQuery, NodeJS, AngularJS, ExpressJS, and PostgreSQL.
- Must have 5+ years of .Net and React development experience
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Asp.Net
- MVC
- Javascript
- React Native
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years