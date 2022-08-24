.Net Developer – Eastern Cape East London

You will be responsible for developing and designing applications using C#, ASP.NET, Javascript (React-Native), HTML5/CSS3, and any other technologies the business may require. Your role will involve working closely with software engineers to ensure a smooth development process is followed through to completion in order to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Requirements

Experienced with working with teams of any size

A collaborative approach to software development.

Extremely positive attitude and a true love for learning new technologies.

Developing an application by integrating multiple technologies, such as .NET, React-Native, Xamarin, Node.js, etc.

Writing clean, efficient code in C#, ASP.NET, or another programming language.

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Qualifications

.Net & React Development experience

Experience with the following technologies: ASP.NET, MVC, jQuery, NodeJS, AngularJS, ExpressJS, and PostgreSQL.

Must have 5+ years of .Net and React development experience

Desired Skills:

asp

.net

mvc

jquery

nodejs

Learn more/Apply for this position