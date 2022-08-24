.Net Developer – Eastern Cape East London

Aug 24, 2022

You will be responsible for developing and designing applications using C#, ASP.NET, Javascript (React-Native), HTML5/CSS3, and any other technologies the business may require. Your role will involve working closely with software engineers to ensure a smooth development process is followed through to completion in order to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Requirements

  • Experienced with working with teams of any size
  • A collaborative approach to software development.
  • Extremely positive attitude and a true love for learning new technologies.
  • Developing an application by integrating multiple technologies, such as .NET, React-Native, Xamarin, Node.js, etc.
  • Writing clean, efficient code in C#, ASP.NET, or another programming language.
  • Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.
  • Participates in architecture and software development activities.
  • Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Qualifications

  • .Net & React Development experience
  • Experience with the following technologies: ASP.NET, MVC, jQuery, NodeJS, AngularJS, ExpressJS, and PostgreSQL.
  • Must have 5+ years of .Net and React development experience

Desired Skills:

  • asp
  • .net
  • mvc
  • jquery
  • nodejs

Learn more/Apply for this position