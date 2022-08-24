Oracle DBA at Reverside

Aug 24, 2022

Job Brief

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Oracle Enterprise Manager

  • Database Optimization

  • OEM configurations and monitoring

  • Oracle DataGuard implementation

  • Working with Oracle ASM

  • Using Oracle GRID Clusterware utilities

  • Creating Oracle databases

  • Performing upgrades of the database and software to new release levels

  • Managing the database’s storage structures

  • Managing users and security

  • Managing schema objects, such as tables, indexes, and views

  • Making database backups and performing recovery when necessary

  • Troubleshooting errors

Other Requirements

  • Attention to detail

  • Good Communication

  • Self-driven

  • Team player

Desired Skills:

  • Data warehousing
  • Oracle
  • Oracle Enterprise Manager
  • Database Optimization
  • Oracle databases

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position