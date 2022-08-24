Oracle DBA at Reverside

Job Brief

Duties and responsibilities:

Oracle Enterprise Manager

Database Optimization

OEM configurations and monitoring

Oracle DataGuard implementation

Working with Oracle ASM

Using Oracle GRID Clusterware utilities

Creating Oracle databases

Performing upgrades of the database and software to new release levels

Managing the database’s storage structures

Managing users and security

Managing schema objects, such as tables, indexes, and views

Making database backups and performing recovery when necessary

Troubleshooting errors

Other Requirements

Attention to detail

Good Communication

Self-driven

Team player

Desired Skills:

Data warehousing

Oracle

Oracle databases

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

