Reports of Facebook behaving strangely

Facebook users are today reporting numerous issues with the social media platform, with some receiving comments to celebrity accounts.

DownDetector is reporting a higher level of reported outages on Facebook, including a spike in issues from South African users.

There has been no comment from Facebook.

For South African users, most users (85%) are complaining about problems on their feed, with some also encountering glitches on the app (13%) and 3% with issues on the web site.

Internationally, users are reporting roughly equal incidents around their feeds and the app (45% and 43% respectively), with a small minority also complaining about the web site.

Mostly, users seem to be seeing notifications of comments posted to celebrities’ accounts.