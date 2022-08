SAP ABAP Developer at Impala Mine – Gauteng Centurion

SAP ABAP certified developer

More than 5 years ABAP programming experience

Must know SAP FI and SAP Logistics

Knowledge of SAP HANA , CDS and workflow

Must be able to develop Fiori applications

This is a 12 month contract

Desired Skills:

SAP FI

SAP Logistics

ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

