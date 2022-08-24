SAP BASIS (Solution Manager) Consultant

Aug 24, 2022

Job Purpose

  • The SAP Basis Consultant is responsible for the management of the SAP environment, this includes the underlying SAP database systems, for both HANA and Microsoft SQL.
  • The incumbent is responsible for configuring, monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting the SAP technical environment on an ongoing basis.

Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to

  • Implements and maintains the multiple SAP instances that comprise the SAP environment (development, test, training and production).
  • Maintains the integrity of the SAP environment by managing the SAP Change and Transport System (CTS) to ensure all configuration and development objects are promoted properly.
  • Introduces technical changes into the environment using a structured approach that minimizes risk and achieves high reliability, availability and performance of each SAP instance.
  • Designs and implements optimal SAP configuration to maximize system performance and availability. Installs and configures all required SAP database servers and application servers.
  • Distributes the online SAP user workload and monitor and manage the SAP background job workload.
  • Configures and manages the SAP printing subsystem for all SAP instances.
  • Maintains SAP performance by planning and executing SAP tuning strategies.
  • Administers the SAP Solution Manager systems within the Bank.
  • Performs SAP client administration (create client, copy client, delete client, export/import client) as required.
  • Develops and maintains system documentation for all SAP instances and interfaces

Education and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems (MIS) or equivalent technical work experience.
  • Four years’ experience in SAP Solution Manager, including CHaRM and ITSM.
  • Five plus years’ experience in SAP Basis,
  • A vast knowledge and background in SAP high availability infrastructure and design.
  • Knowledge in running SAP HANA database systems.
  • Knowledge in running SAP on Microsoft SQL database environments.
  • Knowledge in running SAP on VMware.
  • Knowledge in running SAP Lifecycle management processes using SAP Solution Manager.
  • Working in a banking or financial services environment with SAP Security and infrastructure security a key deliverable.

Technical Skills or Knowledge

  • Linux, Windows, SAP Netweaver, HANA, Networks
  • A completion of at least 3 implementation projects.
  • Supported at least 4 upgrade projects, for both SAP ABAP and JAVA systems.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Solution Manager
  • Microsoft SQL database
  • SAP HANA database
  • SAP Basis

