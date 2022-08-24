SAP BASIS (Solution Manager) Consultant

Job Purpose

The SAP Basis Consultant is responsible for the management of the SAP environment, this includes the underlying SAP database systems, for both HANA and Microsoft SQL.

The incumbent is responsible for configuring, monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting the SAP technical environment on an ongoing basis.

Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to

Implements and maintains the multiple SAP instances that comprise the SAP environment (development, test, training and production).

Maintains the integrity of the SAP environment by managing the SAP Change and Transport System (CTS) to ensure all configuration and development objects are promoted properly.

Introduces technical changes into the environment using a structured approach that minimizes risk and achieves high reliability, availability and performance of each SAP instance.

Designs and implements optimal SAP configuration to maximize system performance and availability. Installs and configures all required SAP database servers and application servers.

Distributes the online SAP user workload and monitor and manage the SAP background job workload.

Configures and manages the SAP printing subsystem for all SAP instances.

Maintains SAP performance by planning and executing SAP tuning strategies.

Administers the SAP Solution Manager systems within the Bank.

Performs SAP client administration (create client, copy client, delete client, export/import client) as required.

Develops and maintains system documentation for all SAP instances and interfaces

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems (MIS) or equivalent technical work experience.

Four years’ experience in SAP Solution Manager, including CHaRM and ITSM.

Five plus years’ experience in SAP Basis,

A vast knowledge and background in SAP high availability infrastructure and design.

Knowledge in running SAP HANA database systems.

Knowledge in running SAP on Microsoft SQL database environments.

Knowledge in running SAP on VMware.

Knowledge in running SAP Lifecycle management processes using SAP Solution Manager.

Working in a banking or financial services environment with SAP Security and infrastructure security a key deliverable.

Technical Skills or Knowledge

Linux, Windows, SAP Netweaver, HANA, Networks

A completion of at least 3 implementation projects.

Supported at least 4 upgrade projects, for both SAP ABAP and JAVA systems.

Desired Skills:

SAP Solution Manager

Microsoft SQL database

SAP HANA database

SAP Basis

