SCRUM MASTER – AGILE PROJECT MANAGER

The Role: We are currently looking Scrum Master/ Agile Project Manager for a permanent role in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Matric/Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)

Experience Required:

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

Proven experience within a Product driven environment.

Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred

More than 2 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment

Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.

Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background

Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion

High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility

Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.

Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Knowledge and experience in the use of enterprise Agile frameworks, e.g. SAFe, LeSS, DaD or SoS

Being an active Agile community participant.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:1. Agile Process Driver / Agile Coach (60%)

Understanding of Scrum Process

Understanding of LEAN principles

Disciplined approach to agile process

Continuous improvement

Keeping development team productive

Resolving impediments in process

Building team culture and productivity

Ensure agile tooling is utilized and up to date

2. Project Management / Customer Relationship Management (20%)

Build and communicate vision of project

Lead team to deliver on vision

Develop and drive plan for each agile meeting

Develop and drive a plan for successful project delivery

Weekly customer reporting

Organizing and driving monthly steering committee meetings

Regular customer engagement and feedback

Managing and mitigating project risks

Dependency management

Ensure contractual obligations are met

3. Product Definition (20%)

Clearly understand the functional requirements of the product

Assist Product Owner and Product Team (Business Analysts and User Experience Designers) in defining and communicating the requirements clearly

Assist Business Analyst to write user stories and acceptance criteria in collaboration with Product Owner

Control scope at a detailed level

Manage agile scope changes to protect delivery timelines? Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

High velocity communicator ?? making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives

Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools

Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization

Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog

Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team

Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company

Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice

Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:

Studying business needs and eliciting requirements

Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules

Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality

Preparing Release Notes

Post Go-Live Reporting

Developing and maintaining User Guides

