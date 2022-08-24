SCRUM MASTER – AGILE PROJECT MANAGER

Aug 24, 2022

The Role: We are currently looking Scrum Master/ Agile Project Manager for a permanent role in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric/Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

  • Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)

Experience Required:

  • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
  • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
  • Proven experience within a Product driven environment.
  • Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
  • More than 2 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
  • Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.
  • Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background
  • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
  • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
  • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion
  • High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility
  • Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
  • Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
  • Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
  • Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.
  • Knowledge and experience in the use of enterprise Agile frameworks, e.g. SAFe, LeSS, DaD or SoS
  • Being an active Agile community participant.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:1. Agile Process Driver / Agile Coach (60%)

  • Understanding of Scrum Process
  • Understanding of LEAN principles
  • Disciplined approach to agile process
  • Continuous improvement
  • Keeping development team productive
  • Resolving impediments in process
  • Building team culture and productivity
  • Ensure agile tooling is utilized and up to date

2. Project Management / Customer Relationship Management (20%)

  • Build and communicate vision of project
  • Lead team to deliver on vision
  • Develop and drive plan for each agile meeting
  • Develop and drive a plan for successful project delivery
  • Weekly customer reporting
  • Organizing and driving monthly steering committee meetings
  • Regular customer engagement and feedback
  • Managing and mitigating project risks
  • Dependency management
  • Ensure contractual obligations are met

3. Product Definition (20%)

  • Clearly understand the functional requirements of the product
  • Assist Product Owner and Product Team (Business Analysts and User Experience Designers) in defining and communicating the requirements clearly
  • Assist Business Analyst to write user stories and acceptance criteria in collaboration with Product Owner
  • Control scope at a detailed level
  • Manage agile scope changes to protect delivery timelines? Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
  • High velocity communicator ?? making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
  • Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
  • Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
  • Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives
  • Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools
  • Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization
  • Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
  • Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog
  • Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team
  • Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
  • Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company
  • Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice
  • Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:
  • Studying business needs and eliciting requirements
  • Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules
  • Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality
  • Preparing Release Notes
  • Post Go-Live Reporting
  • Developing and maintaining User Guides

Learn more/Apply for this position