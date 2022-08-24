The Role: We are currently looking Scrum Master/ Agile Project Manager for a permanent role in Cape Town or Johannesburg.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric/Grade 12
Qualification Preferred:
- Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)
Experience Required:
- A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
- Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
- Proven experience within a Product driven environment.
- Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
- More than 2 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
- Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.
- Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background
- Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion
- High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility
- Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
- Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
- Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
- Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.
- Knowledge and experience in the use of enterprise Agile frameworks, e.g. SAFe, LeSS, DaD or SoS
- Being an active Agile community participant.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:1. Agile Process Driver / Agile Coach (60%)
- Understanding of Scrum Process
- Understanding of LEAN principles
- Disciplined approach to agile process
- Continuous improvement
- Keeping development team productive
- Resolving impediments in process
- Building team culture and productivity
- Ensure agile tooling is utilized and up to date
2. Project Management / Customer Relationship Management (20%)
- Build and communicate vision of project
- Lead team to deliver on vision
- Develop and drive plan for each agile meeting
- Develop and drive a plan for successful project delivery
- Weekly customer reporting
- Organizing and driving monthly steering committee meetings
- Regular customer engagement and feedback
- Managing and mitigating project risks
- Dependency management
- Ensure contractual obligations are met
3. Product Definition (20%)
- Clearly understand the functional requirements of the product
- Assist Product Owner and Product Team (Business Analysts and User Experience Designers) in defining and communicating the requirements clearly
- Assist Business Analyst to write user stories and acceptance criteria in collaboration with Product Owner
- Control scope at a detailed level
- Manage agile scope changes to protect delivery timelines? Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
- High velocity communicator ?? making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
- Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
- Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
- Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives
- Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools
- Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization
- Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
- Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog
- Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team
- Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
- Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company
- Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice
- Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:
- Studying business needs and eliciting requirements
- Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules
- Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality
- Preparing Release Notes
- Post Go-Live Reporting
- Developing and maintaining User Guides