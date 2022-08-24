SharePoint Web Developer – 03 Years Contract at Phaki Personnel Management Services

JOB PURPOSE:

The post holder will be responsible for configuration, development and customization of SharePoint applications in line with technical and business requirements specifications, and support and maintenance of the organizational website

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Qualification:

National Diploma in IT or related qualification

Ideal Qualification : IT related Degree and MOSS and WSS certification

5 years’ experience in Coding using C#, ASP.NET, and .NET

The following will be an added advantage:



JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, XML, jQuery, SQL Server.

SPECIFICATION:

Systems Development

Develop Web Applications Architectural Design and Integration

Build and modify wed applications using the required Web Application Languages

Configuring the company SharePoint systems to specified requirements.

Eradicate tedious workflow and duplications within existing workflows Enhance system controls in existing web applications

Review and refine existing web application architectural design

Oversee service providers who provides web applications development services

Extending SharePoint functionality with forms, web parts, and application technologies

Business Solution Delivery

Deliver Business Solutions to agreed quality, time, and cost scales.

Deliver well-tested and quality assured Business Solutions

Debug software for client applications to ensure that it is fit for purpose Resolve web application issues raised during User

Acceptance Testing Providing end-user training on developed and improved Web Applications.

Liaison and Coordination:



Oversee architectural design and integration content management, portals, collaboration, business process or other solutions.

Liaise with services providers and internal stakeholders to coordinate services

Work with Business Analyst to interpret requirements for application enhancements and development.

Providing support for projects during installation and post implementation.

System Maintenance and Support:

Investigate and resolve application issues within the agreed SLA

Respond to system issues, end-user queries and maintenance requests. Provide user training to staff as and when requested

Plan and implement software version upgrade in line with software releases roadmap

Review website interface and software stability. Maintain, support, and improve web applications. Support and maintain the Website

Oversee service providers who are supporting and maintaining web Applications

Learn more/Apply for this position