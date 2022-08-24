SHAREPOINT WEB DEVELOPER

Introduction

The successful candidate will be esponsible for configuration, development and customization of SharePoint applications in line with technical and business requirements specifications, and support and maintenance of the organisational website

SPECIFICATION

Systems Development Develop

Web Applications Architectural Design and Integration

Build and modify wed applications using the required Web Application Languages

Configuring the company SharePoint systems to specified requirements. Eradicate tedious workflow and duplications within existing workflows

Enhance system controls in existing web applications

Review and refine existing web application architectural design

Oversee service providers who provides web applications development services

Extending SharePoint functionality with forms, web parts, and application technologies

Business Solution Delivery

Deliver Business Solutions to agreed quality, time, and cost scales.

Deliver well-tested and quality assured Business Solutions

Debug software for client applications to ensure that it is fit for purpose

Resolve web application issues raised during User SHAREPOINT WEB DEVELOPER Acceptance Testing Providing end-user training on developed and improved Web Applications.

Liaison and Coordination

Oversee architectural design and integration content management, portals, collaboration, business process or other solutions.

Liaise with services providers and internal stakeholders to coordinate services

Work with Business Analyst to interpret requirements for application enhancements and development.

Provide support for projects during installation and post implementation.

System Maintenance and Support

Investigate and resolve application issues within the agreed SLA Respond to system issues, end-user queries and maintenance requests.

Provide user training to staff as and when requested

Plan and implement software version upgrade in line with software releases roadmap

Review website interface and software stability.

Maintain, support, and improve web applications.

Support and maintain the Website Oversee service providers who are supporting and maintaining web Applications

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Qualification:

National Diploma in IT or related qualification

Ideal Qualification: IT related Degree and MOSS and WSS Certification

Desired Experience:

5 years’ experience in SharePoint Configuration

5 years’ experience in Coding using C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Frameworks.

The following will be an added advantage: JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, XML, jQuery, SQL Server.

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

NET Frameworks

JavaScript

HTML5

CSS

SQL Server

XML

jQuerry

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

Learn more/Apply for this position