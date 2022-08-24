Solutions Architect

Our Client is seeking a Solutions Architect, who will be responsible for growing the business and contributing to the development of a product roadmap that will allow our client to remain competitive in the market, win new business, and retain existing clients.

Role Description:

Contribute to the development a strategy and to improve the processes for efficiently deploying the company at new clients so that they can grow faster.

Defining product roadmap epics and feature requirements according to the Agile process and compliant with the INVEST criteria.

Work with business, other solutions architects, and software development to complete technical reviews of these requirements and prioritise them for the future software development sprints.

Review escalations of bugs and make decisions regarding the priorities of these to minimise their impact on planned development activities.

Providing Sales and Account Management with pre-sales support that ensures that we propose practical solutions at the right price.

Design of company-based solutions for their clients and document these in the form of a Business Requirements Specification (BRS) that is approved by the client, and which defines how the company will be configured and integrated with other client systems to deliver a working end-to-end digital solution for the client.

KPIs

Product roadmap requirements are mature and always sufficient never to stall the development process (sufficient backlog for 3 sprints in advance).

Client solution requirements accurate and well defined so that client deployment projects are right first time and go live according to the deployment process in the project plan and with no delays due to churn and re-work.

Sales and SAM client proposals are reviewed prior to submission and problem projects are avoided. Problem projects are those projects that turn out to be unprofitable to deliver on time due to unrealistic commitments being made or unworkable solutions being designed, up front.

Competencies, Qualifications and Experience

Suitable tertiary qualification e.g. engineering, computer science, business science, information systems, MBA

Experience as a business analyst delivering business solutions

Working experience with an Agile process

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

Business Analyst

Agile Process

Learn more/Apply for this position