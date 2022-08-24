Support Administrator – Gauteng Sunninghill

Are you an admin guru who is excellent with customers and loves being a part of a team?Apply now!

Is this you?

You have strong admin skills and are an excellent communicator. You are highly customer focused and are very process orientated. You work incredibly well with others and are a team player.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be responsible for supporting the technical team through administration support, specifically with all the support tickets and general admin in the team. You’ll manage the booking of appointments, ensuring service tickets are closed, and the opening of new tickets is done correctly.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will join an international leader within the solar industry, based in Johannesburg. The organisation believes in developing their employees and see’s you as more than a number.

What you’ll need

A matric, excellent admin experience of at least 2-5 years, and proficiency in SAP, Pastel or CRM systems, will open the door to this opportunity.

What’s in it for you

The option to join an internationally recognised organisation, a great basic salary and the opportunity to be a part of an incredible team.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley Gordon on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Admin

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

