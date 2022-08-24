Technical Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client has a Contract Vacancy for 3 to 6 months. The position will be Hybrid. Company situated in Johannesburg.
BCom Informatics/Information systems or BSc advantageous
- Workflow and Document Management advantageous
- Financial Service Industry Experience advantageous
- SQL experience/knowledge advantageous
- System implementation experience
- Experience in Scrum teams
Development experience advantageous
- Project management qualification (PMP) or equivalent
- SDLC experience
- Sound general IT knowledge
- Experience in Agile teams
- Business Analysis
- System testing experience
- 3 or more years’ experience
- Resource Planning
- Time Management
- Budget Management
- Change Management
- Risk Management
- Strategic Planning
- Customer Services
- Quality Assurance
- Create and manage project plans
- Help the project team with design and development tasks
- Manage Scope
- Manage documentation
- Reporting skills
- Jira
- Team Leadership & excellent decision making
- Software development Life Cycle
- Agile
- Scrum Master
- SQL
- Contract negotiation
- Business Analysis
- Integration
- Software Implementation
- Good Communication skills
- Quality & Client Satisfaction
- Customer-focused
- Proficiency in project management software tools
- Work multiple projects simultaneously
- Conflict resolution
