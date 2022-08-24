Technical Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client has a Contract Vacancy for 3 to 6 months. The position will be Hybrid. Company situated in Johannesburg.

BCom Informatics/Information systems or BSc advantageous

Workflow and Document Management advantageous

Financial Service Industry Experience advantageous

SQL experience/knowledge advantageous

System implementation experience

Experience in Scrum teams

Development experience advantageous

Project management qualification (PMP) or equivalent

SDLC experience

Sound general IT knowledge

Experience in Agile teams

Business Analysis

System testing experience

3 or more years’ experience

Resource Planning

Time Management

Budget Management

Change Management

Risk Management

Strategic Planning

Customer Services

Quality Assurance

Create and manage project plans

Help the project team with design and development tasks

Manage Scope

Manage documentation

Reporting skills

Jira

Team Leadership & excellent decision making

Software development Life Cycle

Agile

Scrum Master

SQL

Contract negotiation

Business Analysis

Integration

Software Implementation

Good Communication skills

Quality & Client Satisfaction

Customer-focused

Proficiency in project management software tools

Work multiple projects simultaneously

Conflict resolution

