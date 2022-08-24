Technical Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 24, 2022

Our client has a Contract Vacancy for 3 to 6 months. The position will be Hybrid. Company situated in Johannesburg.
BCom Informatics/Information systems or BSc advantageous

  • Workflow and Document Management advantageous

  • Financial Service Industry Experience advantageous

  • SQL experience/knowledge advantageous

  • System implementation experience

  • Experience in Scrum teams

Development experience advantageous

  • Project management qualification (PMP) or equivalent

  • SDLC experience

  • Sound general IT knowledge

  • Experience in Agile teams

  • Business Analysis

  • System testing experience

  • 3 or more years’ experience

  • Resource Planning

  • Time Management

  • Budget Management

  • Change Management

  • Risk Management

  • Strategic Planning

  • Customer Services

  • Quality Assurance

  • Create and manage project plans

  • Help the project team with design and development tasks

  • Manage Scope

  • Manage documentation

  • Reporting skills

  • Jira

  • Team Leadership & excellent decision making

  • Software development Life Cycle

  • Agile

  • Scrum Master

  • SQL

  • Contract negotiation

  • Business Analysis

  • Integration

  • Software Implementation

  • Good Communication skills

  • Quality & Client Satisfaction

  • Customer-focused

  • Proficiency in project management software tools

  • Work multiple projects simultaneously

  • Conflict resolution

