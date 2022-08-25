Amsterdam Internet Exchange, MainData Nigeria sign MoU

AMS-IX, one of the largest Internet Exchange operators in the world, and MainData Nigeria, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to operate and grow Internet Exchange services in Africa.

AMS-IX will be setting up an internet exchange at MDXi, the carrier-neutral Data Center of MainOne in Lagos. MDXi will act as AMS-IX strategic partner and reseller for AMS-IX in West Africa.

Onno Bos, international partnership director of AMS-IX: “Lagos is the ideal location to serve as a content hub for West and Central Africa as it is strategically located in a fast-developing region with landing sites for international subsea cables connecting Africa to EMEA and beyond. We’re thrilled to work with such a strong partner as MainOne to expand this vibrant connectivity community.”

Oluwasayo Oshadami, GM: technical solutions at MainOne, says: “We’re excited to work with AMS-IX. AMS-IX has over 25 years of experience building, operating and growing Internet Exchanges all over the world. This partnership is an important step in realizing our long-term strategy to become a leading carrier-neutral digital infrastructure company by bringing a full range of transformative technologies to Africa.”

MDXi and AMS-IX are committed to developing Lagos into a regional content hub that services users all over West and Central Africa. The partners intend to seek alliances to connect with local telecom operators and IX’s to help develop and support local ecosystems