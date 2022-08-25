BI Analyst

Aug 25, 2022

Our client is looking for someone who is analytical and can develop new BI products, as well as monitor existing products.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree.
  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Ability to handle, interpret and analyse data.
  • Experience in reporting platforms – SSRS, Power BI, Excel as well as ETL.
  • Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.
  • Deadline driven, working on multiple projects.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop dashboards and reports.
  • Generate outputs to give analytical and quantitative insights.
  • Extract data.
  • Spec gathering, data collection, data cleaning and manipulation, model creation, analysis, and presentation.
  • Documentation of BI processes.
  • Manage existing reports and dashboards.
  • Involvement in new projects, design and develop BI solutions.
  • Ability to confidently present findings.

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Reports
  • ETL
  • SSRS
  • Data
  • Data Manipulation
  • Data Cleaning
  • Data Analysis
  • Dashboards
  • Report Design
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

