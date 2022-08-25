BI Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client is looking for someone who is analytical and can develop new BI products, as well as monitor existing products.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree.

3+ years’ experience in a similar role.

Ability to handle, interpret and analyse data.

Experience in reporting platforms – SSRS, Power BI, Excel as well as ETL.

Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.

Deadline driven, working on multiple projects.

Responsibilities:

Develop dashboards and reports.

Generate outputs to give analytical and quantitative insights.

Extract data.

Spec gathering, data collection, data cleaning and manipulation, model creation, analysis, and presentation.

Documentation of BI processes.

Manage existing reports and dashboards.

Involvement in new projects, design and develop BI solutions.

Ability to confidently present findings.

Desired Skills:

BI

Reports

ETL

SSRS

Data

Data Manipulation

Data Cleaning

Data Analysis

Dashboards

Report Design

Microsoft Power BI

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

