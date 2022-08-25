BI Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client is looking for someone who is analytical and can develop new BI products, as well as monitor existing products.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Degree.
- 3+ years’ experience in a similar role.
- Ability to handle, interpret and analyse data.
- Experience in reporting platforms – SSRS, Power BI, Excel as well as ETL.
- Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.
- Deadline driven, working on multiple projects.
Responsibilities:
- Develop dashboards and reports.
- Generate outputs to give analytical and quantitative insights.
- Extract data.
- Spec gathering, data collection, data cleaning and manipulation, model creation, analysis, and presentation.
- Documentation of BI processes.
- Manage existing reports and dashboards.
- Involvement in new projects, design and develop BI solutions.
- Ability to confidently present findings.
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Reports
- ETL
- SSRS
- Data
- Data Manipulation
- Data Cleaning
- Data Analysis
- Dashboards
- Report Design
- Microsoft Power BI
- Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years