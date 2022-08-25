BI Consultant (Durban) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Join a truly well-respected and vibey Data Consultancy, where your strong BI Dev and analytical skills will put you in line to become a part of an organisation that truly looks after their staff – and where busy and exciting projects are the norm.
My client – a world class BI Consulting organisation is looking to expand on its team! They are working on a Hybrid policy and have offices in Umhlanga, Johannesburg and are fully remote-based in the Cape. They work across toolsets – but have a large client base that are Qlik-based.
The following are PRE-REQUISITES to be considered for this/these role/s:
- Previous BI consulting experience
- Strong BI Technical Dev skills
- QLIK development and design experience
- Extremely client-centric and focused
- Excellent communication skills
- Strong Business Analysis experience and ability to understand a client”s business quickly and accurately
- Strong business accumen
- Full SDLC BI project experience
Desired Skills:
- Qlik consulting
- Qlik Consultant
- Qlik BI Consultant
- Business Intelligence
- Data Consultant