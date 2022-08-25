BI Developer

Aug 25, 2022

  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
  • Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) and SSAS
  • Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
  • Back end – SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, SQL, python, Oracle and Microsoft
  • Front end – Microsoft Power BI (required) or QlikView or Tableau
  • 5-10 years work experience
  • 12month contract

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • DAX
  • OLAP
  • Power BI
  • Development Business Intelligence
  • Data warehouse
  • Analysis Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

