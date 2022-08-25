BI Developer

- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) and SSAS
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
- Back end – SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, SQL, python, Oracle and Microsoft
- Front end – Microsoft Power BI (required) or QlikView or Tableau
- 5-10 years work experience
- 12month contract
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- DAX
- OLAP
- Power BI
- Development Business Intelligence
- Data warehouse
- Analysis Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma