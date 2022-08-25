Software BUSINESS ANALYST – Work with Advanced Data Analytics Products for this International, Leading DATA ANALYTICS & INSIGHTS CONSULTANCY – Cape Town (HYBRID) – Up to R800K Per Annum
This is an amazing opportunity for a Software Business Analyst to join this international leader in the data analytics & insights field as they deliver real-time advanced data analytics products to the market.
This Software Business Analyst opportunity is Cape Town-based and paying up to R800K Per Annum.
THE COMPANY
This International Data Analytics & Software Consultancy provide advanced Data analytics and Customer-Insight Solutions to leading Financial Services Companies and Retailers, across 30 countries. They implement Analytics Systems and Products aimed at Credit Management Solutions, lending, collections, customer acquisitions and decisioning technology. The business is a niche, specialist company employing 150 people.
They have established themselves as a global leader in the advanced data analytics space, creating products and solutions that analyse and predict actions of the most complex data sets across 30 countries globally.
THE ROLE
As a software BUSINESS ANALYST, you will be key to the design, build, quality assurance, and delivery process for the company’s software product suite. You will work with external & internal stakeholders and perform system analysis to deliver the software products being brought to market.
You will engage with the full SDLC – establishing business requirements, creating functional specifications, ensuring quality assurance objectives are met, and consulting with clients to deliver these highly advanced data analytics software products.
REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
Relevant Degree/Diploma
Business Analysis Certification (FTI advantageous)
5+ years IT Industry experience
3+ years Business Analysis experience
Experience engaging with external stakeholders/clients
Solid MS SQL knowledge
Solid understanding of relational databases & client-server concepts
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- System Analysis
- Systems Analysis
- MS SQL
- SQL Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis