Business Analyst

Leading investment management company seeks a bright, dynamic business analyst

A leading investment management company seeks a bright, dynamic business analyst to work closely with their product team.

You will be responsible for ensuring that new software features and enhancements satisfy the specified business requirements, and that the quality of the product is sound, before releasing it to the relationship management team

The candidate will be involved from the beginning, throughout the entire development process – software quality and testing and will also assist the Product Office team in their product development process including processing and interpretation of input from the business, requirements specification for minor enhancements, test plan creation and maintenance, and the testing itself.

The candidate must have:

Strong academics both in Matric and BDegree / Honours

Approx 3 years relevant working experience

Have an enquiring mind with strong EQ

Excellent problem solving and communication skills

Ability to translate between Business and IT

Knowledge of agile / scrum processes

If you have the requested qualifications and experience please contact Strategic Personnel.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard back from us by mid September 2022, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

business analyst

quality analyst

investment management

Learn more/Apply for this position