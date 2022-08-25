Business Analyst Senior

Key Purpose

To provide support to the business unit by assisting the business unit to define and develop business processes through questioning stated requirements, providing recommendations, and designing process diagrams.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Collaboration: To bring all the aspects and advice together for all parties in order to enable process implementation – automated or otherwise – in a manner that achieves business objectives.

UML and Requirement Documentation: Ensuring that business needs are clearly documented by mapping changes to existing processes or developing new processes as required. The documentation of these processes in a clear manner using UML and bespoke business templates for consumption by developers, testers and business units.

Prototyping: Able to wireframe high level concepts for understanding and agreement between developers and business to ensure agreement on flow and usability.

Business Knowledge: Able to understand and consume business processes as well as document business processes in the flow of standard operating procedures – outside of the concept of functional requirements.

Development Support: To provide support during the development phase by being available for questions or clarification and providing feedback to Development teams as appropriate. To minimise the number of comebacks or rework required by the Developers through clearly articulating and communicating business specifications, using multiple channels (workshops, email etc) to facilitate understanding.

Testing Support: To provide support during the testing phase by being agreeing scope and validating test cases as well as facilitating with sign off of UAT as appropriate.

Guidance and advice to the business: To provide sound guidance and advice on planned changes to business by striving to clearly understand business needs and making considered recommendations as appropriate.

Desired Skills:

Values Driven

Optimistic

Learns on the Fly

Resilient

Instils Trust

People Savvy

Drives Results

problem solver

Mentoring

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position