Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Software BUSINESS ANALYST – Work with Advanced Data Analytics Products for this International, Leading DATA ANALYTICS & INSIGHTS CONSULTANCY – Cape Town (HYBRID) – Up to R800K Per Annum

This is an amazing opportunity for a Software Business Analyst to join this international leader in the data analytics & insights field as they deliver real-time advanced data analytics products to the market.

This Software Business Analyst opportunity is Cape Town-based and paying up to R800K Per Annum.

THE COMPANY

This International Data Analytics & Software Consultancy provide advanced Data analytics and Customer-Insight Solutions to leading Financial Services Companies and Retailers, across 30 countries. They implement Analytics Systems and Products aimed at Credit Management Solutions, lending, collections, customer acquisitions and decisioning technology. The business is a niche, specialist company employing 150 people.

They have established themselves as a global leader in the advanced data analytics space, creating products and solutions that analyse and predict actions of the most complex data sets across 30 countries globally.

THE ROLE

As a software BUSINESS ANALYST, you will be key to the design, build, quality assurance, and delivery process for the company’s software product suite. You will work with external & internal stakeholders and perform system analysis to deliver the software products being brought to market.

You will engage with the full SDLC – establishing business requirements, creating functional specifications, ensuring quality assurance objectives are met, and consulting with clients to deliver these highly advanced data analytics software products.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma

Business Analysis Certification (FTI advantageous)

5+ years IT Industry experience

3+ years Business Analysis experience

Experience engaging with external stakeholders/clients

Solid MS SQL knowledge

Solid understanding of relational databases & client-server concepts

