Data Warehouse Developer

B/Degree in Computer Science/IT/Data Science etc.

Skills: ETL Tools/SQL +Databases / Data Warehouse Platforms / Project management

*Tasks: Creating and developing Data Models / Prepare plans for all ETL procedures.

Hands-on experience with ETL tools e.g., DataStage, Informatica, Pentaho, Talend

Experience with SQL databases such as Oracle, DB2, and SQL

Experience using Data Warehouse platforms e.g., SAP, Birst

Experience designing, developing and implementing Data Warehouse solutions

Project management and system development methodology

Ability to proactively research solutions and best practices

Soft Skills for Data Warehouse Developers:

Excellent Analytical skills

Excellent verbal and written communications

Strong organization skills

Ability to work on a team, as well as independently

Major tasks, duties, and responsibilities he/she is usually charged with in many establishments.

Consolidate and optimize available data warehouse infrastructure

Conceive analytics and business intelligence platform architecture for clients, including internal and third-party clients

Design and implement ETL procedures for intake of data from both internal and outside sources; as well as ensure data is verified and quality is checked

Design and implement ETL processes and data architecture to ensure proper functioning of analytics lad, as well as client’s or third-party’s reporting environments and dashboard

Collaborate with business and technology stakeholders in ensuring data warehouse architecture development and utilization

Carry out monitoring, tuning, and database performance analysis

Perform the design and extension of data marts, meta data, and data models

Ensure all data warehouse architecture codes are maintained in a version control system.

