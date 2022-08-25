Data Warehouse Developer

- B/Degree in Computer Science/IT/Data Science etc.
- Skills: ETL Tools/SQL +Databases / Data Warehouse Platforms / Project management
*Tasks: Creating and developing Data Models / Prepare plans for all ETL procedures.
- Hands-on experience with ETL tools e.g., DataStage, Informatica, Pentaho, Talend
- Experience with SQL databases such as Oracle, DB2, and SQL
- Experience using Data Warehouse platforms e.g., SAP, Birst
- Experience designing, developing and implementing Data Warehouse solutions
- Project management and system development methodology
- Ability to proactively research solutions and best practices
Soft Skills for Data Warehouse Developers:
- Excellent Analytical skills
- Excellent verbal and written communications
- Strong organization skills
- Ability to work on a team, as well as independently
Major tasks, duties, and responsibilities he/she is usually charged with in many establishments.
- Consolidate and optimize available data warehouse infrastructure
- Conceive analytics and business intelligence platform architecture for clients, including internal and third-party clients
- Design and implement ETL procedures for intake of data from both internal and outside sources; as well as ensure data is verified and quality is checked
- Design and implement ETL processes and data architecture to ensure proper functioning of analytics lad, as well as client’s or third-party’s reporting environments and dashboard
- Collaborate with business and technology stakeholders in ensuring data warehouse architecture development and utilization
- Carry out monitoring, tuning, and database performance analysis
- Perform the design and extension of data marts, meta data, and data models
- Ensure all data warehouse architecture codes are maintained in a version control system.
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- DataStage
- Informatica
- Pentaho
- Talend
- SQL
- Data Warehouse
- SAP
- Birst
- Data Warehouse solutions
- implementation
- system development methodology
- databases
- Oracle
- DB2
- Mysql
- develop