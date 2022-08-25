Data Warehouse Developer

Aug 25, 2022

  • B/Degree in Computer Science/IT/Data Science etc.
  • Skills: ETL Tools/SQL +Databases / Data Warehouse Platforms / Project management

*Tasks: Creating and developing Data Models / Prepare plans for all ETL procedures.

  • Hands-on experience with ETL tools e.g., DataStage, Informatica, Pentaho, Talend
  • Experience with SQL databases such as Oracle, DB2, and SQL
  • Experience using Data Warehouse platforms e.g., SAP, Birst
  • Experience designing, developing and implementing Data Warehouse solutions
  • Project management and system development methodology
  • Ability to proactively research solutions and best practices

Soft Skills for Data Warehouse Developers:

  • Excellent Analytical skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communications
  • Strong organization skills
  • Ability to work on a team, as well as independently

Major tasks, duties, and responsibilities he/she is usually charged with in many establishments.

  • Consolidate and optimize available data warehouse infrastructure
  • Conceive analytics and business intelligence platform architecture for clients, including internal and third-party clients
  • Design and implement ETL procedures for intake of data from both internal and outside sources; as well as ensure data is verified and quality is checked
  • Design and implement ETL processes and data architecture to ensure proper functioning of analytics lad, as well as client’s or third-party’s reporting environments and dashboard
  • Collaborate with business and technology stakeholders in ensuring data warehouse architecture development and utilization
  • Carry out monitoring, tuning, and database performance analysis
  • Perform the design and extension of data marts, meta data, and data models
  • Ensure all data warehouse architecture codes are maintained in a version control system.

