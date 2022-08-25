Developer III – Oracle ADF at Ntice Search

Our client, a retail giant, looking for an Oracle ADF Developer to join their Logistics team in Cape Town. You would join their dynamic team of developers that develop and support their bespoke WMS.
Responsibilities:
- Analyze, design and develop complex systems
- Understand system functionality
- Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control
- Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems
- Construct and implement programs
- Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications
- Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training
- Develop technical and user documentation and specifications
- Be responsible for quality code walk through
- Work as part of a project team
Skills and Knowledge:
- Strong problem solving skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
- Ability to work within a team
- Effective planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline driven
- Oracle Forms 6
- WMS background preferable
- Option to retrain into ADF in future
- 3-4 +- Experience in SQL, PL/SQL, ADF, JAVA
Qualifications and Experience:
- Matric
- BTech degree or diploma
- ± 5 years’ experience
Technologies
- PL/SQL Developer
- Oracle DB
- SQL Developer
- Linux / Autosys
- Oracle ADF
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- III
- Oracle