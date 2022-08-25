Developer III – Oracle ADF at Ntice Search

Our client, a retail giant, looking for an Oracle ADF Developer to join their Logistics team in Cape Town. You would join their dynamic team of developers that develop and support their bespoke WMS.

Responsibilities:

Analyze, design and develop complex systems

Understand system functionality

Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control

Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems

Construct and implement programs

Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications

Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training

Develop technical and user documentation and specifications

Be responsible for quality code walk through

Work as part of a project team

Skills and Knowledge:

Strong problem solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive

Ability to work within a team

Effective planning and organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline driven

Oracle Forms 6

WMS background preferable

Option to retrain into ADF in future

3-4 +- Experience in SQL, PL/SQL, ADF, JAVA

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric

BTech degree or diploma

± 5 years’ experience

Technologies

PL/SQL Developer

Oracle DB

SQL Developer

Linux / Autosys

Oracle ADF

Desired Skills:

Developer

III

Oracle

