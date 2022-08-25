Enterprise Architect – North West Rustenburg

Our client has a position for an Enterprise Architect to be based on site in Rustenberg for a minimum 12 months contract.

Job Purpose:

Establish a common architecture consisting of business process, information, data, application and technology architecture layers.

Create key models and practices that describe the baseline and target architectures, in line with the enterprise and I&T strategy.

Define requirements for taxonomy, standards, guidelines, procedures, templates and tools, and provide a linkage for these components.

Improve alignment, increase agility, improve quality of information and generate potential cost savings through initiatives such as re-use of building block components.

Evaluating internal functions, business development strategies, and IT processes and suggesting improvements.

Creating business architecture models to reflect the organization’s strategies and goals and creating and implementing business visions and goals.

Evaluating systems engineering, talent recruiting, and accounting models for discrepancies and vulnerabilities.

Suggesting ideas to reduce costs in IT and business leadership.

Organizing training to improve employees’ knowledge and skills for future organizational growth.

Conducting research in talent management to improve the organization’s business operations.

Providing business architecture and systems processing guidance.

Ensuring the efficiency, security, and support of the organization’s goals.

Creating methods for compliance architecture, such as data storage, metadata management, and change control.

Determining and implementing build versus buy strategies, mentor personnel, and views of the overall business strategy

Qualifications:

3-year degree or equivalent in Information Technology or Computer Science.

Proven work experience as an Enterprise Architect or similar role

Expereince:

Excellent technical, analytical and project management skills.

Specific experience with structured development methodologies and standards

Experience with machine learning

Must be able to manage time, prioritize and communicate commitments.

Must have strong client and internal communication skills with experience working in highly collaborative teams.

Excellent people skills and ability to build respectful relationships with all levels of staff.

Self-motivated to perform effectively and provide accurate results.

Participate in the implementation as a subject matter expert and represent business requirements.

Must be able to produce specific examples of his or her work product (e.g. business requirements and design, etc.)

Proven knowledge of system architecture

Desired Skills:

Machine Learning

Project Management

