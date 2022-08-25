Full stack JAVA developer

Full Stack Java Developer

Job Requirements

Activities will include:

Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies

Implementing superior User Experiences

Coding and deploying new features

Ensuring our web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms

Ensuring all code is readable, well documented and testable

Qualifications

4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)

4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript

Superior knowledge of Angular 7+

Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills

JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass

Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases

