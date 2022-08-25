ICT Support Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Skill / Experience Requirements:
- Tertiary IT qualification or matric with relevant work experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products.
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- 2+ years Proven track record in supporting a MS Azure environment – Preferably Certified
- 5+ years of experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments, DNS, DHCP, GPO
- Demonstrate experience and advanced knowledge of LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP and WAN technologies.
- 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Server experience
- 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Desktop experience
- 3+ years’ experience with virtualization VMware (Vcenter)
- 3+ years’ experience in physical infrastructure upgrades (Datacentre)
- 2+ years of Microsoft Office 365 Experience
- Experience with Microsoft Print server Management
- Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments.
- Advanced knowledge of networking fundamentals (all OSI layers)
- Strong hands-on experience with Microsoft services and products WSUS, MS SQL Server, IIS
- Exposure to SAN storage and backup environment administration.
- Exposure to antivirus software management and deployment
- Experience migrating Legacy Services and servers to the latest version of Microsoft Server
- Basic Linux knowledge and navigation
Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage:
- Certifications : MCSE, Azure, Linux, N+, CCNA , AZURE
- Experience working with and supporting software development teams
- Experience with ICT infrastructure monitoring tools e.g. Opsview, Nagios, PRTG
- Experience with Scripting – PowerShell, python
- Experience with Automation/deployment tools such as Ansible
- Experience in rolling out and support of open source solutions.
- Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL/ISO 27001
