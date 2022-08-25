Microsoft 365 Consultant – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 25, 2022

Purpose Of The Role:
To aid the implementation and support of Dynamics NAV and Dynamics 365 Business Central into a global business, including responsibility for the maintenance, analysis and enhancement of the ERP system at a business level.

*Essential Criteria:

  • 2-5 yrs experience as a NAV or Business central Functional Consultant.
  • Extensive experience in the Financial Module.
  • MS Dynamics NAV 2015 and higher.
  • MS Dynamics 365 Business Central
  • Strong Microsoft Office application skills.
  • Ability to identify user requirements and translate them into defined specifications.
  • Demonstrates consistent behaviour aligned to our Organizational Culture.

*Desirable Criteria:

  • Degree or equivalent diploma in either Information Systems, Business/Finance.
  • Exceptional experience in Excel knowledge.
  • Understanding of basic financial principles.
  • Understanding of usability and user experience principles in an ERP space.
  • Problem Solving and Analytical Skills.

*Duties Include, But Are Not Limited To:

  • Requirements analysis and documentation.
  • Development and maintenance of system documentation.
  • Assist with implementing new setups, functionality and data migration.
  • User & Permission Management.
  • User Training.
  • Support end users with the ERP system across all subsidiaries.
  • Fault-finding on unposted transactions including integration transactions.
  • Ensure that the needs of users are met in accordance with service level agreements.
  • Support and assist with Power BI and reporting related functions.
  • Functional project analysis, requirement gathering, process mapping and design.
  • Creating quality detailed briefs for small to large projects.
  • Ability to work alone on project related work where required.
  • Implementation and support of MS Dynamics 365 Business Central.
  • Build and expand on positive client relationships while developing an understanding of our client’s needs and requirements.
  • Knowledge sharing with team members.

*Shortlisted candidates may need to complete an assessment

