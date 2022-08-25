Microsoft 365 Consultant

Purpose Of The Role:

To aid the implementation and support of Dynamics NAV and Dynamics 365 Business Central into a global business, including responsibility for the maintenance, analysis and enhancement of the ERP system at a business level.

*Essential Criteria:

2-5 yrs experience as a NAV or Business central Functional Consultant.

Extensive experience in the Financial Module.

MS Dynamics NAV 2015 and higher.

MS Dynamics 365 Business Central

Strong Microsoft Office application skills.

Ability to identify user requirements and translate them into defined specifications.

Demonstrates consistent behaviour aligned to our Organizational Culture.

*Desirable Criteria:

Degree or equivalent diploma in either Information Systems, Business/Finance.

Exceptional experience in Excel knowledge.

Understanding of basic financial principles.

Understanding of usability and user experience principles in an ERP space.

Problem Solving and Analytical Skills.

*Duties Include, But Are Not Limited To:

Requirements analysis and documentation.

Development and maintenance of system documentation.

Assist with implementing new setups, functionality and data migration.

User & Permission Management.

User Training.

Support end users with the ERP system across all subsidiaries.

Fault-finding on unposted transactions including integration transactions.

Ensure that the needs of users are met in accordance with service level agreements.

Support and assist with Power BI and reporting related functions.

Functional project analysis, requirement gathering, process mapping and design.

Creating quality detailed briefs for small to large projects.

Ability to work alone on project related work where required.

Implementation and support of MS Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Build and expand on positive client relationships while developing an understanding of our client’s needs and requirements.

Knowledge sharing with team members.

*Shortlisted candidates may need to complete an assessment

Desired Skills:

microsoft 365

ms dynamics

navision

Business central

Financial Module

Power BI

NAV

MS Dynamics 365 Business Central

Microsoft Office applications

Excel

finance

ERP

NAV 2015

Learn more/Apply for this position