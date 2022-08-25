Microsoft 365 Consultant

Purpose Of The Role:
To aid the implementation and support of Dynamics NAV and Dynamics 365 Business Central into a global business, including responsibility for the maintenance, analysis and enhancement of the ERP system at a business level.
*Essential Criteria:
- 2-5 yrs experience as a NAV or Business central Functional Consultant.
- Extensive experience in the Financial Module.
- MS Dynamics NAV 2015 and higher.
- MS Dynamics 365 Business Central
- Strong Microsoft Office application skills.
- Ability to identify user requirements and translate them into defined specifications.
- Demonstrates consistent behaviour aligned to our Organizational Culture.
*Desirable Criteria:
- Degree or equivalent diploma in either Information Systems, Business/Finance.
- Exceptional experience in Excel knowledge.
- Understanding of basic financial principles.
- Understanding of usability and user experience principles in an ERP space.
- Problem Solving and Analytical Skills.
*Duties Include, But Are Not Limited To:
- Requirements analysis and documentation.
- Development and maintenance of system documentation.
- Assist with implementing new setups, functionality and data migration.
- User & Permission Management.
- User Training.
- Support end users with the ERP system across all subsidiaries.
- Fault-finding on unposted transactions including integration transactions.
- Ensure that the needs of users are met in accordance with service level agreements.
- Support and assist with Power BI and reporting related functions.
- Functional project analysis, requirement gathering, process mapping and design.
- Creating quality detailed briefs for small to large projects.
- Ability to work alone on project related work where required.
- Implementation and support of MS Dynamics 365 Business Central.
- Build and expand on positive client relationships while developing an understanding of our client’s needs and requirements.
- Knowledge sharing with team members.
*Shortlisted candidates may need to complete an assessment
