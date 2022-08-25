Oracle Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Technical Requirements:
- 1- years relevant work experience required
- Responsible for designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software systems and applications:
- High skill set in Data warehousing
- STM documentation
- Database: Oracle, SQL , Relational modelling, Dimensional modelling, Data warehouse design
- Some development skills in Cubes: SSAS will be beneficial.
- Some development skills in Reporting will be beneficial: BO, PowerBI.
- Strong development skills in Oracle (also mentioned in databases above)
- Knowledge of algorithms and data structures
- Data analysis i.e. Analytical
Other Requirements:
- Attention to detail
- Good Communication
- Self-driven
- Must have developers mentality and self-driven.
- Be on par with the latest development styles and expertise
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- SQL
- Cubes
- SSAS
- BO
- Power BI
- Algorithms
- data structures
- relational modeling
- dimentional modeling
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma