PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Woodstock

ENVIRONMENT:

Medical Records Hosting concern wants a PHP Developer who is keen to explore, question, innovate and contribute on a conceptual level to the overall product. An organic requirement gathering process means what gets built is informed by real user feedback, a desire to disrupt the industry and to enhance the overall user experience of the platform. 3yrs+ experience in delivering PHP-based web applications is required.

DUTIES:

Maintain and improve existing code base and feature sets.

Contribute to the understanding and compilation of new feature requirements, as well as suggest sensible technical solutions.

Understand and implement industry standard security best practices.

Proactively contribute to the improvement of the existing code base.

Liaise with Testers during quality assurance and delivering well tested features.

Have a solid understanding of server configuration and database management, in order to manage data and applications critical to the business.

Research and implement 3rd party integrations without affecting the system’s security posture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential –

Must have at least 3 years’ experience in delivering PHP-based web applications.

Positive, can-do attitude and flexibility to contribute to any part of the development life cycle.

A solid understanding of the software development process, including use of version control and continuous integration systems.

Modern PHP MVC frameworks and OOP, ideally Symfony2 and Doctrine ORM.

An understanding of programming patterns and practices will be greatly beneficial.

Expertise in relational database design, optimisation and maintenance.

Experience in MySQL and/or PostgreSQL database technologies.

Preferred Skills –

Source code control using Git, preferably experienced with Bitbucket and Bitbucket pipelines.

Integrating web services using REST APIs.

ReactJS or similar experience.

Development tools such as Composer, Bower, Gulp, Twitter Bootstrap, LESS or SASS.

Unit Testing with PHPUnit.

Docker and/or Ansible experience.

Experience using task management systems such as JIRA.

Experience in mobile app development either natively or using Apache Cordova and a framework such as Ionic.

Experience with VMware.

Linux (Ubuntu) server configuration, monitoring & management.

Experience in AWS/Microsoft Azure deployment/setup and maintenance.

An interest in video games.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving abilities.

Peer-to-peer code review, opportunities for acquiring new skills on a weekly basis and a solid SCRUM approach to development – combined with a flat development structure – ensures all Developers feel valued and productive.

COMMENTS:

