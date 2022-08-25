Product Specialist / Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

PRODUCT SPECIALIST JOB FUNCTION

The successful candidate will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following job functions.

Be involved in executing the company strategy by innovating and leading delivery of projects relating to new benefits, customer experience, growth, avoid and steer and engagement initiatives in line with the company strategy

Be product lead of multiple concurrent cross functional teams for large-sized projects and successfully leading the project from conceptualization through to implementation, operationalization, and post-implementation management ensuring they continue to achieve business objects and engagement targets within company.

Maintain and be knowledgeable about customer experience, digital and gamification trends, and innovations in this field to act as a consultant in guiding and improving company new and existing product suite, features, customer experience, growth, engagement, and avoiding and steering functions to achieve strategic outcomes.

Maintain awareness of trends and innovations in health and wellness

Collaboration with numerous stakeholders both internal (e.g. marketing, systems, graphics, data analysts, compliance, legal and usability specialists) and external is required to develop projects that are engaging and provide a memorable customer experience.

Manage work priorities and ensure that work within each stream is completed on schedule and within budget.

Ensure that work is delivered in accordance with the larger picture of company strategic outcomes in terms of maximum ROI and value.

Ensure all projects are designed to optimize self-servicing and are operationally efficient

Ensure that the system’s solution is efficient in terms of ROI and that it does not require more system effort than is required to satisfy both short-term and long-term sustainability goals for the same project or program, as well as the company eco-system in general.

Develop an understanding of company overall products/features/initiatives and projects, as well as the influence of your project on the company business.

Determine the critical project components that must be delivered for the project to succeed and company overall strategic success.

Contribute to formal and informal research to aid in the design and improvement of engagement, growth, customer experience, avoid and steer, products, and features

Create business cases, presentation decks, product, and customer experience specifications as well as reporting and content specifications for large-scale initiatives, covering new and existing product suites, features, customer experience, growth, engagement, and avoiding and directing functions to reach strategic results.

Present to various internal and external stakeholders to acquire project buy-in and approvals.

Participate in feasibility, solutioning, and other relevant forums to co-create a project solution.

Approve system’ user specifications

Approve marketing content and user experience / member journeys to ensure they are in line with the project’s strategic goals. Approve testing plans when projects are initiated to ensure that all eventualities are addressed. Accept Beta plans.

Ensure that the customer experience is optimized by conducting UAT using actual devices and in-store visits, and by scheduling frequent mystery shopping.

Ensure that projects are designed to be operationally efficient and are fully operationalized at launch

Liaise with other business leads from departments such as marketing, systems, operations, service, project office, and finance to ensure their specifications meet the projects strategic and functional objectives.

Proactively monitor and manage a set of specified projects, innovating where necessary to ensure that they continue to engage our members and fulfill company goals.

SUPPORT THE HEAD OF COMPANY MEMBER EXPERIENCE

The chosen candidate will assist the Head of company Customer Experience in the following, including but not limited to:

Strategise, invent, plan, and oversee the implementation of initiatives within the Customer Experience, Digital Growth, company Engagement, Avoid & Steer, and company product/feature pillars to ensure that projects advance the strategic objectives of the pillars and the organization’s strategic objectives.

Ongoing management of various projects, initiatives, pillars, or strategies as required

Perform other functional, innovation, research, project, product or related duties as assigned

Maintain operational processes for assigned products, projects or functions where strategic input determines the direction

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree.

Minimum of five years’ expertise in one or more of the following fields is preferred customer experience, digital product development, project implementation, digital product strategy, customer interaction, product ownership and growth strategy formulation and implementation.

Post graduate degree or business diploma is preferable but not essential

EXPERIENCE AND COMPETENCIES

The successful applicant must have proven experience and competencies in the following areas:

A positive attitude, who takes the initiative to accomplish the task, possesses the motivation to complete the assignment in a reasonable period, and inspires others to do the same, without focusing on the unavoidable obstacles that emerge in any employment.

Desired Skills:

customer experience

digital product development

project implementation

digital product strategy

customer interaction

product ownership

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position