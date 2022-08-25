SAFPS warns against advance-fee scam

The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) has warned consumers to be aware of an advance-fee scam where the perpetrator is falsely presenting themselves as a representative of the SAFPS.

“The SAFPs is concerned about this and is urging the public to exercise caution and to be vigilant,” says Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO of the SAFPS. “This is another example of the risk based environment facing South African consumers and how easy it can be for consumers to potentially become victims if they are not actively looking for red flags.”

An advance-fee scam is a form of fraudulent scam and is one of the most common types of tricks that tries to lull consumers into a false sense of confidence. The scam typically involves promising the potential victim a significant share of a large sum of money in return for a small up-front payment. The fraudster assures the victim that the payment will be used to obtain the larger sum which never materialises.

The modus operandi of this fraudster is as follows:

• Solicitation occurs via WhatsApp;

• The fraudster makes promises of compensation should if you have previously been a victim of fraud;

• The fraudster will request you to make a payment of R950 to receive a much higher amount in the form of compensation for being a previous victim of fraud;

• The fraudster makes illegal (unauthorised) use of the SAFPS name and brand;

• The fraudster will provide his/her victim with a falsified proof of payment from Capitec supposedly showing prospective victims that others have been compensated;

• The fraudster produces a falsified letter from the SAFPS

“Please note that the SAFPS does not operate in the above manner and will never employ these tactics,” says Van Schalkwyk. “Should you receive a letter, a call, an SMS, an email, or a WhatsApp message soliciting payment in the name of the SAFPS, please do not comply with the requests and demands as this is a completely fake initiative designed to cause you to lose money to fraudsters.

“Alert the SAFPS of this contact immediately,” adds Van Schalkwyk.