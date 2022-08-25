Security Architect at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a Security Architect is sought by a growing and dynamic Financial Institution whose core role will be to analyse, architect and design IT Infrastructure and integration in regard to IT security aspects in support of the organisation. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric with ideally or preferably an IT tertiary qualification and be ITIL Foundation Certified. You must have 7+ years’ experience with Microsoft Server Operating Systems & ITIL concepts and policies; have 5+ years’ proficiency with Microsoft Security Technologies and 4+ years’ IT Security related Architecture/Design, designing, deploying and supporting Active Directory deployments, Infrastructure Architecture/Design and expert performance monitoring and capacity planning with proven experience designing & deploying Windows Server security.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

A relevant qualification in Information Technology. (Ideal or preferred)

Certification in ITIL Foundation. (Ideal or preferred)

7+ Years’ experience in –

Microsoft Server Operating Systems.

ITIL concepts and policies. 5+ Years’ experience in Microsoft Security technologies. 4+ Years’ experience in – IT Security related Architecture or Design. Designing, deploying and supporting Active Directory deployments and its supporting technologies in a medium to large sized organization Infrastructure Architecture or Design. Expert performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning. Proven experience in designing and deploying Windows Server security and configuration using Group Policy.



Expert knowledge of –

Windows Server architecture

Architecting and designing Active Directory and Related technologies.

Secure network architecture, identity and access management principles, and application security principles.

Security Principles, IT Security procedures and Best Practices.

Sound understanding of –

Industry technologies (e.g., PKI, LDAP, Radius).

Data Centre infrastructure architecture.

Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis.

IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle).

Business compliance requirements.

Business continuity planning.

IT Operations.

Virtualization Architecture.

X86 Hardware Architecture.

Ideal to have –

SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and/or ECA (Event Correlation and Analysis) systems.

Advanced Networking.

Cloud Suites (e.g., Azure & AWS).

Project Management principles and processes.

Application Design principles.

Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing.

Anti-Virus technologies, Linux, IPS.

Windows Internals.

Messaging and Collaboration technologies and architecture.

Database Firewalls, Web Application Firewall.

Identity Management Solutions.

ATTRIBUTES:

Communications skills.

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook).

Consultation skills.

Facilitation.

Presentation skills.

Negotiation.

Influencing.

Analytical.

Attention to Detail.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Leadership.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

