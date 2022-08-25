Security Specialist

Qualifications:
- EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
- CISA, CISM or CISSP
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years’ information security experience, including:
- Minimum 2 years’ vulnerability and penetration testing with a PCI ASV, or
- Minimum 2 years’ experience overall across network security, application security, computer systems security, IT security auditing and risk assessment.
- Familiar with security tools such as Kali Linux, Nessus, Nipper, Acunetix, or similar.
- Application and/or infrastructure penetration testing experience above and beyond running automated tools.
Skills and attributes:
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office products.
- Strong verbal and written English communication skills, including report writing and documentation.
- Excellent understanding of regulatory frameworks relating to penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.
- Ability to provide training in the area of expertise.
- Strong interpersonal and client liaison skills.
- Excellent organisational and time management skills.
- Logical and structured manner of planning and approaching tasks.
- Ability to prioritise effectively under pressure.
- Ability to work independently and meet pre-specified deadlines.
- High attention to detail and accuracy.
- Exemplary work ethic.
- Positive attitude and willingness to learn.
- Energetic, enthusiastic, hard-working and self-motivated.
- Proactive, efficient and innovative.
- Reliable and professional.
- Honest, discreet and maintains strict integrity.
- Commitment to work effectively with management and deliver results.
- Analytical mindset and demonstrating lateral thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Passion for IT and IT Security.
- Flexible to take on ad hoc tasks
