Senior Full Stack Developer (C#) LWR2211 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 (Renewable). CV to [Email Address Removed]

Development of new functionality within the Solution Back-end (C#) and Frontend (Angular / Typescript)

Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution

Further improving the existing Pipelines

Technical refinement of new functionality

Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution

Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts

Role-specific knowledge:

At least 8 years’ experience in C# developing with .NET or .net core

Expert experience with C# frameworks such as Entity Framework, LINQ

At least 5 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

Angular/JavaScript

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

Experience with Test frameworks

Advantageous skills requirements:

Experience in working with containers (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka)

Knowledge of developing Micro Services

Agile experience (e.g., scrum/kanban)

Minimum Requirements

Relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.

8 years of experience developing in C#

5 years of experience in frontend development

3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

Learn more/Apply for this position