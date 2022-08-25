Senior Full Stack Developer (C#) LWR2211 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 25, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 (Renewable). CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Development of new functionality within the Solution Back-end (C#) and Frontend (Angular / Typescript)
  • Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution
  • Further improving the existing Pipelines
  • Technical refinement of new functionality
  • Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution
  • Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts

Role-specific knowledge:

  • At least 8 years’ experience in C# developing with .NET or .net core
  • Expert experience with C# frameworks such as Entity Framework, LINQ
  • At least 5 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
  • Angular/JavaScript
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
  • Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
  • Experience with Test frameworks

Advantageous skills requirements:

  • Experience in working with containers (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka)
  • Knowledge of developing Micro Services
  • Agile experience (e.g., scrum/kanban)

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.
  • 8 years of experience developing in C#
  • 5 years of experience in frontend development
  • 3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

