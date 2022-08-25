Senior Full Stack Developer (C#) LWR2211 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 (Renewable). CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Development of new functionality within the Solution Back-end (C#) and Frontend (Angular / Typescript)
- Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution
- Further improving the existing Pipelines
- Technical refinement of new functionality
- Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution
- Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts
Role-specific knowledge:
- At least 8 years’ experience in C# developing with .NET or .net core
- Expert experience with C# frameworks such as Entity Framework, LINQ
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
- Angular/JavaScript
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
- Experience with Test frameworks
Advantageous skills requirements:
- Experience in working with containers (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka)
- Knowledge of developing Micro Services
- Agile experience (e.g., scrum/kanban)
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.
- 8 years of experience developing in C#
- 5 years of experience in frontend development
- 3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)